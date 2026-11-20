Kim You Jung and Park Jinyoung will face their greatest crises yet on the next episode of “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong used the pneumatic tube system to send a bomb from the Japanese Government-General to Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu)’s residence. However, her plan went awry when his daughter Hanako wound up being the one who found the bomb. After hearing the sound of explosion over the phone, Kim Tae Woong realized that his younger sister was in danger and pointed his gun at Lee Ga Kyeong, ending the episode on a shocking cliffhanger.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the police storm into the pneumatic tube room with their guns drawn, led by Fukuda (Kim Joong Hee). Surrounded by the police with nowhere to run, both Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong nervously freeze in place with their hands in the air.

The situation escalates as Park Se Hwan (Kim Dong Young) holds Kim Tae Woong hostage at gunpoint, and shortly afterwards, Lee Ga Kyeong is dragged away by the police while glancing back at Kim Tae Woong with eyes full of sorrow.

The drama’s production team commented, “Gugukdan’s second bomb targeting Sato Shinichi provokes him even further. However, at the same time, the resistance standing up against Sato Shinichi’s power and ambition will also grow even stronger.”

They went on to add, “Please also keep an eye on what kind of change arises in Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong’s relationship.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her previous drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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Or check out Park Jinyoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s past drama “The Witch” below:

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