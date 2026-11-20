The upcoming variety show “My Sibling’s Romance 2” has released its main teaser!

First aired in March 2024, “My Sibling’s Romance” is a family-meddling dating show where siblings help each other find romantic partners. Its fresh format combines romance with family dynamics, offering both entertaining moments and heartfelt emotions that set it apart from other dating reality shows. For the second season, original panelists Han Hye Jin, Code Kunst, i-dle’s Miyeon, Jonathan, and Patricia will return.

The newly released main teaser features siblings—who are each other’s closest family and best friends—setting out to find new connections. It portrays a variety of intersecting emotions, from the moment they feel attraction to a stranger to the process of encountering unexpected conflicts.

In particular, the teaser includes realistic remarks such as, “How long are you going to focus only on looks?” as well as statements like, “I’m not just choosing a partner for myself, I’m also choosing a future brother-in-law.” The unique situation where participants must simultaneously evaluate a romantic interest and a potential future family member brings a sense of humor to the show.

Furthermore, specific advice such as, “You need to be serious and woo them properly,” and, “Have you thought about changing your approach?” is also featured. The fact that the participants go beyond simply watching their siblings’ romantic lives and actively offer guidance promises a different kind of entertainment compared to traditional dating shows.

Watch the full teaser below:

“My Sibling’s Romance 2” is set to premiere on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch the first season of “My Sibling’s Romance” below:

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