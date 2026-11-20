Viewers will learn more about Yoo Yeon Seok’s dark past on the next episode of “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Perfect Lie,” it was revealed that Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok)’s image of being a trusted doctor and caring father was a facade masking his villainous true self. After assaulting not only Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) but also detective Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon), Min Joon Ho used his own son in order to avoid being investigated. Min Joon Ho also turned out to be the culprit responsible for his wife’s death in the past.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture an encounter between Min Joon Ho and his mother (Kim Jung Young), who is making her first appearance in the story. Kneeling before his mother with several small flowers in his hand, Min Joon Ho looks up at her with a pitiful expression.

But the moment he turns away from his mother in a different photo, Min Joon Ho’s gaze turns cold and chilling.

Meanwhile, Min Joon Ho’s mother looks at him with a strange expression, piquing curiosity about their history. Is she aware of her son’s crimes, or has he managed to deceive her as well?

The drama’s production team commented. “In Episode 7, which airs on November 20, Min Joon Ho’s mother will make her first appearance. Additionally, Min Joon Ho’s shocking past, which may have been the starting point of all of his evil deeds, will be revealed.”

They went on to add, “Yoo Yeon Seok delivered a performance in which he pulled off two polar-opposite [sides of his character], from childlike vulnerability to a terrifying villain.”

The next episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Jung Young in “Love Your Enemy” below:

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