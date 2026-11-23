Life has all kinds of ups and downs, and every one of them can pull at your heartstrings in different ways. Nonetheless, the sum of all those moments is what defines the route of your life, or at least that’s the way the story in “Summer Vacation” is unfolding. This K-drama, which has been all but easy to follow, is nearing its final episodes, but not without giving extra emotional and confrontational moments between every single one of its characters. Here are some of them!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead.

Confrontational: Jo Dul Hee meeting her mother after being assaulted

In this week’s episodes, Jo Dul Hee (Yoo Jung Rae), Jo Yu Gyeom’s (Jin Young) estranged older sister, takes on a more central role after one of her minions assaults her, and she ends up in the hospital. This forces her mother to reluctantly go to her side, getting a less-than-warm welcome. Although there’s not much context about what exactly propelled Dul Hee to leave home, there is a very clear reason: she didn’t want to live as a maid like her mother. And her words, spoken in sign language, couldn’t be clearer or more poignant, making this scene especially intense.

However, Dul Hee’s harsh attitude barely scratches the thick walls that her mother has been building for more than 20 years, at least in front of her daughter. Even if she knows that Dul Hee is right, the woman doesn’t let it show until she is alone and faces her reality once again. Admittedly, Yu Gyeom and his sisters aren’t the only ones who struggle to live under the strict pressure of their family, and the perspective of ending up in such a suffocating environment is finally catching up to every single one of them.

Confrontational: Seong Sae Ryeong blackmailing Yu Gyeom

If the word “manipulative” had a face, it would be that of Seong Sae Ryeong’s (Hong Ye Ji). After standing there getting bullied long enough for Yu Gyeom to feel sorry for her, her next move is to bring up her pitiful family story to guilt-trip him and force him to break up with Kim Ha Yeon (Cho Yi Hyun). At this point, she doesn’t even try to hide her real intentions, and yet, Yu Gyeom seems unable to cut her out completely, despite the deep resentment he is harboring against her.

In a sense, it seems as if Yu Gyeom can’t fully hate her, for whatever reason that is. After all, she is a teenager trapped in her harsh reality as well. When she realizes that no matter what she says, she has already lost Yu Gyeom’s affection, she decides that even if she can’t have his heart at least she will have his mind, traumatizing him by attempting suicide in front of him. And eventually, her efforts pay off.

Emotional: Ha Yeon breaking up with Yu Gyeom

Being a teenager is already hard enough as it is without being the odd one out of a complicated and toxic relationship between the boy you like and his ex. Adding to that a pushy mother and the lack of friends in a different school, it is only a matter of time before Kim Ha Yeon gives in to the social pressure and decides to break up with Yu Gyeom. Despite her own hurt feelings, she is fully aware that she ultimately cannot win against Sae Ryeong.

Even when Yu Gyeom vehemently refuses to break up with her, in the end he can’t really do anything about it. He doesn’t seem to have the strength to fight against the circumstances that surround his life. The scene is absolutely wrenching, not only for the beautiful cinematography, but also due to the way the literal storm that is pouring on Yu Gyeom and Ha Yeon portrays the inner turmoil they are feeling, leaving behind the beautiful memories of their time together enjoying the clear skies.

Emotional: Kim Jeong Yeon agreeing to date Jo Sam Hee

While Kim Ha Yeon is going through one of the most heartbreaking moments of her life, her brother, Kim Jeong Yeon (Ryu Hae Jun), ends up spending the entire day with Jo Sam Hee (Shin Gi Hwan), Yu Gyeom’s sister. Their relationship is a pretty self-explanatory situation: she fell first, and although he hasn’t fallen for her, he still can’t reject her. It’s probably because Sam Hee continues reminding him, unwillingly, of a girl who passed away and whose memory keeps haunting him.

Whether it is guilt or an attempt to redeem his mistakes from the past, the fact that Sam Hee’s good nature and kind personality melt a little of Jeong Yeon’s boundaries is very endearing to watch. It is difficult to predict what will be of them and their relationship as Sam Hee stays submitted to the same strict family as Yu Gyeom, but who knows? Despite everything pointing out to them going their separate ways, maybe they’ll have an open ending full of hope.

Emotional: Yu Gyeom and Ha Yeon going after their dreams

After the whirlwind of emotions they go through, it appears as if there’s nothing left for either Yu Gyeom or Ha Yeon. There’s even a moment in which we see Yu Gyeom drowning in his own mind, unable to return to the surface and devoid of any will. However, it is the picture of Ha Yeon pushing him to pursue his dreams that finally makes him recover. Full of a newly found enthusiasm, he registers for a swim meet, completely ignoring his family’s opposition.

In the end, it is his mother, who, probably remembering Dul Hee’s words, supports him. Given that Yu Gyeom is finally daring to go after his dream, Ha Yeon decides to do the same. With her dream being simply to be happy, she even approaches Sae Ryeong and puts all her cards on the table. With only a couple of weeks left of their summer, it is time for Ha Yeon and Yu Gyeom to make it one they will never forget. And with only a couple of episodes left, we also have to prepare to say goodbye to this K-drama.

Keep up with “Summer Vacation” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and yap away about her favorite shows. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Summer Vacation,” “Love in Disguise,” and “Welcome back, First love”

Plans to watch: “Make Me Tingle“ and “Good Partner 2”