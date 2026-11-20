Seo Hyun Jin begins to suspect those around her in “The Perfect Lie.”

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

The drama raises new questions with every episode. Early on, the premise that one of the two leads, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin), was lying kept viewers guessing and put their detective skills to the test. As suspicions surrounding the two characters’ words and actions continued to mount, the ending of Episode 4 delivered a major twist by finally revealing Min Joon Ho’s true identity.

However, the revelation of Min Joon Ho’s true nature did not answer all the questions. Instead, there’s a possibility that Kang Ji Sun may become entangled in another web of suspicion. The preview for Episode 7 featured a scene in which she says, “I can no longer trust the people I used to believe in.”

The first person who comes under suspicion is Kang Ji Sun’s older sister, Kang Ji Eun (Kim Ji Hyun). Although Kang Ji Eun has always been a dependable source of support for her younger sister, she also works at the same hospital as Min Joon Ho, meaning the two have had no shortage of opportunities to cross paths. Another detail worth noting is that she has expressed concern over how deeply Kang Ji Sun has become consumed by the case.

Kang Ji Sun’s longtime friend Park Joong Hyun (Oh Dong Min) is another person to keep an eye on. After the incident, he displayed intense anger toward Min Joon Ho, almost as if he himself had been victimized. He also actively helped Kang Ji Sun prepare a trap for Min Joon Ho, even going so far as to procure GHB for her. Having closely followed the events surrounding the case, viewers are now left wondering whether he, too, is hiding something.

Her brother-in-law, Kim Hyung Soo (Lee Chun Hee), is another person Kang Ji Sun trusts deeply. She thinks so highly of him that she once asked her older sister Kang Ji Eun, “If you were born again, you would still marry him, right?” Given how much she trusts Kim Hyung Soo, it would be all the more shocking if she were to start suspecting him as well.

With suspicions now extending to those around Kang Ji Sun even after Min Joon Ho’s true identity was exposed, the game of truth and lies in “The Perfect Lie” is entering a new phase.

What drives Kang Ji Sun to question even the people closest to her whom she once believed in?

Find out in Episode 7 of MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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