JTBC’s upcoming drama “Scared Jewel” has released its main poster!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

The newly released poster captures the determined looks of the expedition unit tasked with finding a sacred relic during the final stages of the Goryeo-Mongol War as well as a princess heading to the battlefield. Centered on Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), who became a military commander by the Emperor’s royal decree, the poster features Yabyeolcho Captain Choi Gu (Lee Sung Min) and the guide Geol Seung (Ha Yun Kyung) positioned side-by-side, creating a tense vibe. With the scars of the battlefield visible on their bodies, the three stare straight ahead, revealing their firm resolve to fulfill their mission.

The figures representing the majesty of the Goryeo imperial family also stand out. Princess Gyeonghwa, Wang Hee (Claudia Kim), displays the weight of the royal family through her unwavering gaze, while the armored Defense Inspector Wang Mu (Yoon Kyun Sang) reveals his sense of duty as a warrior with his steadfast posture. The poster features the caption, “At the eastern end of the country, there lies the last hope of Goryeo,” emphasizing the sense of duty of those seeking a final hope amidst a desperate situation.

“Sacred Jewel” will premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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