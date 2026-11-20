LE SSERAFIM has hit the 100 million mark on YouTube with the choreography version of “Perfect Night”!

On November 20 at approximately 3:50 p.m. KST, LE SSERAFIM’s choreography version music video for their first English-language digital single “Perfect Night” hit 100 million views on YouTube.

LE SSERAFIM originally released the choreography version of “Perfect Night” on November 2, 2023 at midnight KST, meaning that it took over three years and 18 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

Watch the choreography version of “Perfect Night” again below: