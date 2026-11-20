Ahead of tonight’s premiere, “Good Partner 2” has unveiled a preview clip of its first episode!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

The newly released clip shows Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung facing off in court as they represent opposing sides in a divorce case. During her argument, Kang Hye Sung asserts, “The opposing counsel’s interpretation that the clause ‘agreeing not to interfere in each other’s private lives or outside relationships’ includes ‘permission to date other people’ is entirely subjective.”

Cha Eun Kyung confidently counters, “The clause explicitly mentions private lives, so how is that a subjective interpretation? It’s the natural interpretation.”

Caught off guard, Kang Hye Sung struggles to come up with a clever response. However, she soon recalls something Cha Eun Kyung previously said: “Minimize your emotions and highlight the key issue by directly challenging the other side’s central argument.” She soon confidently fires back, “Are private life and sex life synonymous?”

Her counterargument briefly impresses Cha Eun Kyung, who thinks to herself, “Maybe she’s not a rookie?”

However, the veteran lawyer quickly regains the upper hand. Calmly responding, Cha Eun Kyung says, “What difference does it make whether we’re talking about private life or sex life? You’re aware of the legal precedent that sexual intercourse is not a necessary element in establishing an affair in divorce cases, aren’t you, counsel? That’s beside the point anyway. Make sure you understand what the actual issue is.”

Her sharp rebuttal leaves Kang Hye Sung stunned and struggling to come up with another response.

Watch the clip below!

[1회 선공개]

“사생활과 성생활이 동의어입니까?”

장나라의 키워드를 그대로 되받아치며

판을 흔드는 김혜윤의 패기!💪 SBS 새 금토드라마 <굿파트너2>

☞ 11월 20일 [금] 밤 9시 50분 첫 방송 #SBS새금토드라마 #굿파트너2

#GoodPartner2 #장나라 #김혜윤 https://t.co/sJB7F8f6af — SBSNOW (@SBSNOW) November 20, 2026

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, check out teasers for the drama below:

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Or binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

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