Stray Kids’s Hyunjin has been selected as a new face of the global luxury brand Dior!

On November 20, French luxury fashion house Dior announced that it has welcomed Hyunjin as its new ambassador for both the fashion and beauty divisions. Hyunjin, who has expanded his global influence through powerful performances and a captivating stage presence, is currently proving his status as a versatile artist amidst Stray Kids’ ongoing world tour.

Dior took note of Hyunjin’s unique vibe and unrivaled charisma. Hyunjin’s charm is expected to create perfect harmony with the vision of the Dior House—including its new transformation infused by Creative Director Jonathan Anderson—as well as the vision of Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, and the artistic freedom of Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums Christian Dior Creative Director.

As a new ambassador for Dior, Hyunjin plans to participate in diverse activities alongside the House of Dior. Stay tuned!

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