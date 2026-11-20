tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled a new highlight teaser!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The newly released highlight video follows Jung Min Yong as he gets a fresh start as the coach of Duckchun High School’s baseball team after facing the possibility of being ousted from professional baseball.

While working as a pitching coach for a professional baseball team, Jung Min Yong was branded a “verbally abusive coach” following an incident. Afterward, he was involved in a serious car accident that brought him to the brink of death. The experience completely changed his personality and granted him the extraordinary ability to see players’ abilities.

Upon officially taking the helm of Duckchun High School’s baseball team, Jung Min Yong devises a plan to achieve results using his newfound ability. However, he takes a cold stance toward the existing players, declaring, “Those pathetic kids aren’t part of my plan.” Despite taking charge of the lowest-ranked team in the country, his refusal to put any faith in his players sets the stage for conflict.

The preview also highlights the stark contrast between Jung Min Yong and the members of Duckchun High School’s baseball team. While Jung Min Yong directs the players with a sharp, intimidating gaze, the students are shown running through the school hallways and fooling around. Nevertheless, the players have no intention of giving up baseball. Their determination shines through in lines such as, “In the end, we’re the ones who decide what we’ll be remembered for,” and “Still, I don’t plan on giving up.”

Jung Min Yong also tells the players, “Just as I can see your limits, you’ll have to show me your very best.” The evolving relationship between a coach who can see his players’ limitations and a team determined to overcome them will be one of the key aspects to look forward to in the drama.

Watch the clip below!

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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