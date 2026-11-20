The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled new character stills of Kim Min Ho!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

Kim Min Ho stars as Park Min Seok, the son of a division commander who is nicknamed a “military golden spoon” for his privileged background.

The newly released stills show Park Min Seok admitted to a military hospital, wearing patient pajamas instead of his usual military uniform. With pain relief patches on his wrist and the back of his neck, he is seen chatting with someone in one still, while another captures him sitting on his hospital bed with a brace on his left arm and a startled expression, hinting at the unexpected events that await him at the hospital.

After enduring even Seong Yun Mo (Kim Hyun Kyu) and Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han), who were infamously labeled the worst recruits in the “New Recruit” series, Park Min Seok now finds himself caught up in another series of unexpected events after an unforeseen accident lands him in a military hospital. There, he encounters strange phenomena that occur every night at the suspicious facility, as well as a mysterious patient named Yoo Jae Hoon (Ryu Kyung Soo), setting the stage for yet another unpredictable chapter in his military life.

Kim Min Ho shared, “The director placed complete trust in me and gave me full responsibility for the role. I constantly thought about questions like, ‘How would Min Seok react?’ as I developed the character.”

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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