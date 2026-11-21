SBS’s “Good Partner 2” is off to a strong start!

On November 20, the highly-anticipated second season of the hit legal drama starring Jang Nara kicked off on higher viewership ratings than Season 1.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Good Partner 2” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 8.4 percent (while Season 1 premiered to a nationwide average of 7.8 percent back in 2024).

Meanwhile, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie,” which airs in the same time slot, kicked off the second half of its run by doubling its ratings. The latest episode of the psychological thriller scored an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, marking a significant jump from its previous episode last Saturday (which earned a nationwide average of 2.5 percent).

Check out the first episode of “Good Partner 2” on Viki below:

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Or refresh your memory by watching Season 1 below:

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