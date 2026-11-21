On the next episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Jin Sun Kyu will subject Kim You Jung and Kim Hyun Joo to a vicious interrogation.

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

Previously on “100 Days of Deception,” Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) invited Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo Saeng) to dinner at his house. Afterwards, Lee Ga Kyeong devised a plan to send a bomb to Sato Shinichi’s residence using the pneumatic tube system. However, things went awry when his daughter Hanako wound up being the one who found the bomb.

In suspenseful new stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Sato Shinichi seats Lee Ga Kyeong and Yoo So Ran across from one another during an intense interrogation.

When Sato Shinichi points his gun at Lee Ga Kyeong to threaten Yoo So Ran, Yoo So Ran’s gaze wavers, as if she is recalling painful memories from her past.

The drama’s production team revealed, “In Episode 13, which airs today, Sato Shinichi tells Lee Ga Kyeong secrets about his Joseon-born wife Lee Ae Young (Song Ji Hyo)’s involvement with Gugukdan, attempting to use her as a tool for his agenda.”

They added, “Please keep an eye on how the mounting suspicion and confusion amidst repeated crises change Lee Ga Kyeong’s path.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her previous drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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Or check out Jin Sun Kyu and Park Jinyoung’s past drama “The Witch” below:

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