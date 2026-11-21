Yoo Yeon Seok’s mask will come crumbling down on the next episode of “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Perfect Lie,” Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) infuriated viewers by displaying an an unimaginable level of insolence and shamelessness. Far from reflecting on his actions, Min Joon Ho took things up a notch by threatening and pressuring Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin). However, his crimes finally caught up to him, and at the end of the episode, he was arrested by the police in front of Kang Ji Sun.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Min Joon Ho’s flawless mask slips as he spirals out of control due to an unprecedented crisis. Newly released stills from the episode show Min Joon Ho staring at his phone with a grave expression while dressed sharply in a polished suit. Clutching his head in shock, Min Joon Ho is unable to tear his eyes away from whatever he’s seeing on his screen.

A final photo captures Min Joon Ho with disheveled clothing and hair, wearing an expression that reveals his true nature. Up until now, Min Joon Ho has rarely shown his emotions on the surface, and due to his strict self-control, he has managed to appear unfazed in almost every situation. Never before has he been so visibly flustered, piquing curiosity as to what could have shaken him to this extent.

The drama’s production team teased, “In Episode 8, which airs today, Min Joon Ho will truly spiral out of control. Min Joon Ho will face a critical crisis in which everything he has built up until now could come crashing down.”

To find out whether Min Joon Ho will finally get his comeuppance, catch the next episode of “The Perfect Lie” on November 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And check out his variety show “Bro&Marble in Dubai” below:

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