Get ready for an emotionally charged confrontation between Ahn Hyo Seop and Jang Young Nam on “Final Table”!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

Previously on “Final Table,” Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) plotted revenge against his mother Moon Hae Sun (Jang Young Nam), who he believed was responsible for the accident that led to his father’s death. As a result, he carefully concealed his identity and showed no hint of emotion whenever he encountered Moon Hae Sun.

However, his efforts were for naught: during a live broadcast, a photo of Kang Han and his father was revealed, and Kang Han was ultimately pressured into revealing his given name. After finding out that Kang Han was her son, a visibly stunned Moon Hae Sun was seen heading somewhere, piquing curiosity as to what her next move would be.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Kang Han and Moon Hae Sun run into one another on the set of “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” Moon Hae Sun tears up from a mix of longing and shock at reuniting with her long-lost son, but Kang Han’s reaction couldn’t be more different: now that his secret is out, he no longer hides the hostility and rage he feels towards her.

Due to the rift between them that has deepened over the years, the air is heavy with uncomfortable tension that makes it difficult to break the silence.

To find out what Kang Han’s first words to Moon Hae Sun will be, catch the next episode of “Final Table” on November 21 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jang Young Nam in “Firefighters” below:

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