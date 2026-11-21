Jang Nara sets out to recruit Kim Hye Yoon in tonight’s episode of SBS’s “Good Partner 2”!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

On November 20, “Good Partner” returned for the first time in two years with Season 2, captivating viewers with even more thrilling divorce showdowns. The new season began with Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung facing off through a dynamic divorce case. Cha Eun Kyung kept her eye on Kang Hye Sung and eventually determined that she was the perfect candidate to work at her law firm.

The newly released stills depict Cha Eun Kyung setting out to recruit Kang Hye Sung, personally going out of her way to visit law firm Chunjung in Gwangjin district. However, due to the endless number of clients looking to see lawyer Kang Hye Sung, Cha Eun Kyung finds herself helplessly waiting for her turn.

More stills show Kang Hye Sung looking distraught while answering the phone. As she answers the phone, Cha Eun Kyung appears to lend a hand, taking the phone call herself. Cha Eun Kyung’s unexpected anger raises intrigue about who could be on the other side of the phone call.

The production team shared, “Today’s (November 21) broadcast of episode 2 will depict Cha Eun Kyung’s struggle to recruit Kang Hye Sung. Furthermore, the way Park Tae Soo (Park Hae Jin) tries to keep Cha Eun Kyung in check at every moment will also be pictured in an interesting way. Please keep watch to see what decision Kang Hye Sung will make between them.”

The next episode of “Good Partner 2” airs on November 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch the premiere of “Good Partner 2” on Viki:

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Also binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” below:

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