“The Perfect Lie” has previewed a dangerous incident in the upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously, Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) was taken in by the police as Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) watched, giving the police the opportunity to investigate past cases suspected to be tied to Min Joon Ho. However, Min Joon Ho’s arrest did not guarantee Kang Ji Sun’s safety.

The newly released stills depict Kang Ji Sun with her eyes closed inside a mysterious car. Her messy hair hints that she is unconscious, raising tension. Furthermore, unidentified men rush to move Kang Ji Sun somewhere with a wheelchair as she remains unconscious.

As Min Joon Ho previously planned to forcibly isolate Kang Ji Sun with the rest of the world, viewers are curious to find out if his plans are belatedly coming to fruition despite having been arrested or if another person is also after Kang Ji Sun.

The production team shared, “Episode 8 will have more dynamic progression than any other episode aired so far. As Min Joon Ho and Kang Ji Sun’s battle for the truth intensifies in real time, you will be able to see [the battle] becoming even more fierce.” The team further praised Seo Hyun Jin’s acting as she didn’t spare any efforts to portray the urgent situation, even running and falling.

Episode 8 of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Why Her?” below:

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Also watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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