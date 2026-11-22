The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 100 popular movie stars, using big data collected from October 19 to November 19.

Shin Min Ah topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,218,861, marking a 25.0 percent increase in her score since October. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “The Remarried Empress,” “Kim Woo Bin,” and “Ju Ji Hoon,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “unchanged,” “donate,” and “elegant.” Shin Min Ah’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.65 percent positive reactions.

Go Youn Jung held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,141,269, while Koo Kyo Hwan came in a close third with a score of 3,057,993.

Ji Chang Wook took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,630,496, and Lee Seo Jin rounded out the top five with a score of 2,538,715.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Shin Min Ah’s recent film “The Eyes” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or check out Koo Kyo Hwan and Ji Chang Wook’s film “Colony” below!

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