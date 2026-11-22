The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On November 21, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the spy romance took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent, marking the show’s first time earning double-digit ratings on a Saturday.

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” also recorded its highest Saturday ratings to date, scoring a nationwide average of 3.6 percent ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

SBS’s new drama “Good Partner 2,” which airs in the same time slot as “The Perfect Lie,” remained first place in its time slot across all channels for its second episode. The latest broadcast of the show scored an average nationwide rating of 7.7 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Sword & Silence” dipped slightly to an all-time low of 4.0 percent for its third episode, while JTBC’s “Final Table” kicked off the final two weeks of its run on a nationwide average of 1.8 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday overall with an average nationwide rating of 15.3 percent.

Watch the first two episodes of “Good Partner 2” on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below!

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