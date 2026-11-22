Mnet’s “PLANET” audition series is making some big changes for Season 2 of “GIRLS PLANET”!

On November 21, Mnet aired the first teaser for its upcoming audition show “GIRLS PLANET : UNIVERSAL LEAGUE” during Chapter 2 of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS.

In the newly released teaser, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin announces that this season of “GIRLS PLANET” will divide its contestants into two groups: the “K Group,” which is “centered around Korea,” and the “E Group,” which is “centered around the English-speaking world.”

Applications for “GIRLS PLANET : UNIVERSAL LEAGUE” will remain open until December 14 KST, and you can find more information here.

“GIRLS PLANET : UNIVERSAL LEAGUE,” which is set to premiere in 2027, is the latest installment in the “PLANET” series that kicked off with the 2021 audition show “Girls Planet 999,” which gave rise to the girl group Kep1er. It has since continued with “BOYS PLANET” and “BOYS II PLANET,” where the boy groups ZEROBASEONE and ALPHA DRIVE ONE were formed respectively.

Check out the new teaser for “GIRLS PLANET : UNIVERSAL LEAGUE” below!

Watch “BOYS II PLANET” with subtitles on Viki below:

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