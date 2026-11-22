Kim You Jung will be shaken by an unexpected secret on the next episode of “100 Days of Deception”!

Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “100 Days of Deception,” Lee Ga Kyeong was troubled after Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu) told her she would be used and discarded by Gugukdan just like his Korean wife, who was also a spy for Gugukdan in the past. However, after confirming one another’s sincere feelings, Lee Ga Kyeong and Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo) resolved to find a way to bring down Sato Shinichi.

In new stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the residents of the shantytown enjoy a peaceful night together. Lee Ga Kyeong and Inoma (Hong Sa Bin) sit among the children of the shantytown, listening to an old story told by the elderly Lee Bak Choon (Jung Sang Hoon).

However, after hearing something he says, Lee Ga Kyeong suddenly rises to her feet, causing a shift in the atmosphere. Her expression looks both shocked and serious, piquing curiosity as to what secret from the past she has just discovered.

Meanwhile, a newly released poster of Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong highlights the change in their relationship. In the previous episode, the star-crossed lovers dramatically reunited in the rain and shared their first kiss after escaping their respective crises.

This romantic moment is captured in the poster, which also features Kim Tae Woong’s poignant plea to Lee Ga Kyeong: “Promise me. Promise me you won’t die, no matter what.”

The “100 Days of Deception” production team revealed, “In Episode 14, which airs on November 22, Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong will begin working together in earnest to take down Sato Shinichi.”

They went on to tease, “As Lee Ga Kyeong unexpectedly discovers pieces of the truth, connections and stories from the past that were previously hidden will gradually come to light one by one.”

The next episode of “100 Days of Deception” will air on November 22 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in her previous drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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Or check out Park Jinyoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s past drama “The Witch” below:

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