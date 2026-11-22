Ahn Hyo Seop and Chang Ryul will make a flawless team on the next episode of “Final Table”!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Spoilers

Previously on “Final Table,” Round 3 descended into chaos due to a series of unexpected incidents, including a power outage and Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop) suddenly collapsing. At Kang Han’s request, Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) belatedly stepped in to fill the void left by his absence, but cooking in a pitch-dark kitchen was far too daunting of a challenge.

Fortunately, in the upcoming episode of the drama, Kang Han will make a desperately-needed return to the kitchen after recovering in the nick of time. Afterwards, he and rival chef Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul) will team up to overcome this seemingly impossible crisis together. In the hopes of winning first place, both chefs will push their capabilities to the limit and come up with a new way to maximize the little time they have left.

Newly released stills from the episode capture Kang Han and Cha Woo Jin working together as a team rather than as rivals. The looks they exchange in the kitchen also convey a sense of camaraderie instead of competition, building anticipation for the alliance between these two talented chefs.

To find out whether the chefs manage to secure victory in Round 3, catch the next episode of “Final Table” on November 22 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Chang Ryul in “Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)