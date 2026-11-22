IU will be kicking off 2027 with a brand-new world tour!

On November 23 at midnight KST, IU officially announced her plans for a 2027 world tour that will begin in Asia this coming January.

For the first stops of her tour, IU will perform in Bangkok on January 16 and 17, Bulacan on January 30 and 31, Kaohsiung on February 13 and 14, Sydney on February 27, Singapore on March 6 and 7, Kuala Lumpur on March 27 and 28, Tokyo on April 7 and 8, Taipei on April 17 and 18, Hong Kong on April 24 and 25, and Jakarta on May 8 and 09,,

However, fans outside these cities need not be discouraged: IU will soon be revealing more dates and cities for the upcoming tour.

Check out the venues for IU’s first set of tour stops below!

Watch IU in her film “Shades of the Heart” on Viki below:

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And watch her drama “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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