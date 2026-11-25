The second season of “Good Partner” is finally here, and many familiar faces we grew to love last season have returned, including extraordinary divorce attorney Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara) and the ever-reliable attorney Jeon Eun Ho (P.O). The two partners face new challenges as they grow their firm, REBOM, and tackle an endless slew of divorce cases where things usually aren’t what they seem.

As expected with this drama, a whole lot has already transpired in the premiere episodes, including the arrival of both a new rival and a new ally. Here are four reasons to get excited for what’s to come in “Good Partner 2.”

Warning: episodes 1-2 spoilers ahead!

1. Eun Kyung is (still) killing it

Eun Kyung has been busy, to say the least.

She’s still the same legendary divorce attorney: she’s extremely intelligent, fast on her feet, and actually cares about her clients’ well-being. Eun Kyung always seems to be the smartest person in the room, but she isn’t loud or proud about it. It’s her calm and collected persona that makes her the admirable and enviable boss woman that she is.

This season starts about three years after her divorce and the start of her own firm. She’s since made a name for herself and her company, REBOM. She’s not only grown REBOM to 50 employees, but she’s also regarded as the top divorce attorney. The story opens with her being awarded the Power Woman of the Year award, and it’s clear she’s truly earned it.

She didn’t do it all without help though. Attorney Eun Ho has become her right-hand man in the office. When she’s congratulated by the office for her award and asked to go to a company dinner, Eun Ho knows Eun Kyung well enough to help her sneak away and avoid the social situation. It seems like some things definitely haven’t changed, like Eun Kyung being all work and no play.

Eun Kyung’s ex-husband (Ji Seung Hyun) is back this season, and his remark that she still puts work first might not be totally off, at least in terms of her personal life. While her husband has remarried, Eun Kyung appears entirely focused on growing her business and being a good mother for her now-teenage daughter (Yuna). Her ex-husband no longer has a say in her personal life, but he might be onto something: maybe it’s time to get back out there and enjoy life outside of work.

2. REBOM is glowing and growing

With REBOM on the road to becoming one of the most successful divorce firms in Korea, Eun Kyung’s current goal is to make REBOM reach 30 billion won (approximately $22 million) in sales and become one of the top 30 firms in Korea. With the respect and attention she gets when she walks into her firm—a major upgrade from her first office space in Season 1—it’s clear she’s the boss now, and she means business.

But growing REBOM hasn’t been without growing pains. There are only two lawyers amongst 50 employees, so the amount of work Eun Kyung has to handle personally is huge. While Eun Ho urges Eun Kyung to hire more help, she’s had no luck finding partners she likes. Everyone she hires she eventually fires because they only care about the money.

It’s slim pickings out there, but they’ll need help as soon as possible, especially since a new competitor has joined the race to the top.

3. There’s a new rival in town…

Needing more help to handle her growing caseload isn’t Eun Kyung’s only problem. Another issue is suddenly put on her plate, and it’s a man: attorney Park Tae Su (Park Hae Jin). Tae Su immediately comes off as Eun Kyung’s opposite: he’s loud and proud about his talent as an attorney, and he seems to like the spotlight. He certainly doesn’t try to hide his confidence.

Tae Su’s first impression says he’s looking to cause problems for Eun Kyung specifically. Not only does he steal Eun Kyung’s coveted ad spots, but he also buys out the building’s eighth floor after Eun Kyung already signs a contract. He doesn’t have a problem with paying double and the penalty fees to steal the office space from her.

Disregarding Eun Kyung’s contract definitely puts his integrity into question, but it also shows he’s just as savvy and quick at opportunity as Eun Kyung. Now Eun Kyung’s plans to expand REBOM are halted, and Tae Su is even starting to take her clients away by offering cheaper deals.

But of course, there’s a twist: this rivalry isn’t new. It actually goes back to Eun Kyung’s law school days. Though it takes Eun Kyung a bit of time to remember, the two already know each other. Tae Su remembers her just fine, though, and he even affectionately calls out her name as if they are friends, which definitely takes Eun Kyung’s ex-husband by surprise.

While studying for law school, they became minor enemies after Eun Kyung calls Tae Su out for being noisy in the library where they both study. While Tae Su tries to make amends, Eun Kyung remains annoyed by him. She even thanks him for helping her pass her test more quickly because she wanted to get away from him. Ouch!

So unless there’s more to their story that hasn’t been shown yet, it looks like Tae Su has really taken their brief library beef to heart. For whatever reason, he’s held a grudge since, and now he’s ready to act on it.

It looks like this rivalry is going to shake things up this season, but it isn’t clear exactly how far Tae Su is going to go. With the usual K-drama route being enemies to lovers, does this mean Eun Kyung will finally have a love interest? In theory, a love interest would be better than a powerful rival that could jeopardize your business.

4. …and a new face joins REBOM

Thankfully, just as a rival appears, Eun Kyung finds a talented new employee in an unexpected place: a divorce case.

Kang Hye Seong (Kim Hye Yoon) works at a small-town law firm where she tirelessly picks up nearly all cases that come in but isn’t at all appreciated or paid enough. She makes her way to the city to handle an infidelity divorce case, and as it so happens, the opposing client is represented by REBOM.

At first, Hye Seong assumes she won’t see Eun Kyung in court because, of course, the most famous divorce attorney wouldn’t handle all her cases in between doing endless press work and running her own business. But given the lack of attorneys at REBOM, Eun Kyung does in fact handle most of the cases in person.

Though Eun Kyung is the one to win in the end, she can’t shake the impression that Hye Seong left on her. Hye Seong might be a novice when it comes to divorce cases, but she fights for her clients until the very end, and she’s creative at finding solutions.

Even Tae Su tries to recruit Hye Seong, but Eun Kyung succeeds in convincing her to join REBOM, and it seems like it’s perfect timing for both of them. Eun Kyung needs help at the office, and Hye Seong needs a boss who will respect her and compensate her properly.

But of course, there has to be a cliffhanger. The happy, hopeful times are met with a turn of events: just as Hye Seong accepts her new position as an attorney at REBOM, an unexpected visitor shows up, and based on Hye Seong’s reaction, it’s an unwelcome visit.

It’s none other than her estranged mother, and hints have been given that it’s her mother leaving her and her father that made Hye Seong so intent on becoming a divorce attorney. There’s definitely drama ahead.

Start watching “Good Partner 2” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “After Moving Seats, The Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me 2,” “Good Partner 2,” and “Fool in Love.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” and “The Love Matter.”