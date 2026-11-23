tvN’s “100 Days of Deception” soared to new heights ahead of the final week of its run!

On November 22, with just two episodes left to go, the hit spy romance drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, “100 Days of Deception” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 11.7 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

JTBC’s “Final Table,” which also has just one week left in its run, rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.9 percent for its latest episode.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” remained the most-watched show of the entire week, climbing to an average nationwide rating of 16.6 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Sword & Silence” continued its downward trend, falling to an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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