“Crash 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

Spoilers

The newly released stills show Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) being arrested and handcuffed. As a detective whose job is to pursue criminals, he finds himself on the other side of the law and cannot hide his bewilderment. Adding to the mystery, Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) is also locked up in the holding cell with him, raising questions about what incident has landed the two in custody.

Another still draws attention to Min So Hee standing in front of a vehicle that has been completely destroyed by fire. Usually known for conducting investigations without hesitation, she wears a tense expression.

Moreover, a preview also showed Eo Hyun Kyung (Choi Moon Hee) facing danger during an investigation, hinting at the seriousness of the incident awaiting T.C.I.

In the previous episode, T.C.I. uncovered the truth behind a vehicle tampering case disguised as a sudden unintended acceleration accident. The investigation revealed that a husband had orchestrated his own death as part of a revenge plot against his wife and her lover, who had planned to murder him.

In the upcoming episode, T.C.I. continues its investigation into traffic crimes disguised as insurance fraud. As the detectives close in on the people behind an insurance fraud ring, the case takes an unexpected turn, leading to the officers themselves being arrested. In particular, the connection between Eo Hyun Kyung’s predicament and the burned-out vehicle remains unclear.

The production team said, “In episode 3, T.C.I. will showcase its pursuit of traffic crimes disguised as insurance fraud. As the team throws itself into the fight without hesitation to catch villains who cross the line, an incident that will turn T.C.I. upside down will also unfold.”

The next episode of “Crash 2” will air on November 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the first two episodes on Viki below:

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