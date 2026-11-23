“One-of-a-Kind Romance” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episodes!

Based on a webtoon, “One-of-a-Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the relationship between Tak Mu I and Gong Yu Il takes a significant step forward. Tak Mu I can hardly contain his joy when he discovers that Gong Yu Il is the author of his most cherished novel, Star and Half Moon. Having endured a severe slump in the past, Tak Mu I found the courage to face the world again through the novel. This makes its author, Gong Yu Il, someone particularly special to him.

Meanwhile, Gong Yu Il begins to feel butterflies in her stomach as she repeatedly crosses paths with Tak Mu I. While working as an extra at the request of her friend, drama producer Yoo Yeon Joo (Na Hyun Young), Gong Yu Il spots Tak Mu I and actress Ju Da Hong (Kang Na Eon) filming an arcade date scene. She later runs into him again when she accompanies Kang Hee Soo (Shin Hyun Soo), the owner and head chef of the restaurant where she works part time, to deliver a coffee truck to Tak Mu I’s filming location.

Each time Gong Yu Il appears, Tak Mu I makes no effort to hide his delight, openly showering her with attention and thoughtful gestures. His bold and unabashed displays of affection leave Gong Yu Il’s heart in turmoil, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

The next episodes of “One-of-a-Kind Romance” will be released on November 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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