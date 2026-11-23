SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has offered a glimpse of the dynamic between Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The newly released stills show Kang Yi Ji and Han Sun Woo facing off during an interview for an internship position on the legal team at Chronic Motors Korea. The two exchange displeased looks even before the interview officially begins. Their interviewer-applicant dynamic, coupled with the unmistakably tense atmosphere, raises curiosity about the history between them.

Kang Yi Ji gives Han Sun Woo a cold stare as he enters the interview room. Watching him with her arms crossed, she exudes a stern demeanor that leaves little room for error.

She then launches into a high-stress interview, further heightening the tension. With standards as uncompromising as her expectations of professional competence, attention is focused on the questions Kang Yi Ji will pose to Han Sun Woo.

Meanwhile, Han Sun Woo arrives at the interview dressed in a neatly tailored black suit and tie. The applicant name tag pinned to his chest underscores his position, while his eyes betray his surprise the moment he comes face to face with Kang Yi Ji, his interviewer. His reaction, as though he has encountered someone he never expected to see, further hints at a connection between the two that predates the interview.

It remains to be seen whether Han Sun Woo can withstand Kang Yi Ji’s tough line of questioning and how their relationship, which gets off to such an uncomfortable start, will unfold.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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