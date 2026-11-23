Upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has shared new stills teasing a love triangle between Ahn Bo Hyun, Claudia Kim, and Yoon Kyun Sang!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

The newly released stills feature Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), Wang Hee (Claudia Kim), and Wang Mu (Yoon Kyun Sang), who are bound together by different ties of fate.

Baek Gyeol is a member of the royal guard unit Gyeollyonggun, an elite force responsible for protecting the emperor. While serving in the prestigious unit envied by all warriors, he falls in love with Wang Hee, the emperor’s youngest daughter.

Wang Hee lost her husband at an early age and has lived alone in Gyeonghwa Palace ever since. Despite the difference in their social status as a princess and a warrior, the two are drawn to each other. Their relationship becomes the talk of the town both inside and outside the palace, raising curiosity about what will become of their love as they cross the boundaries of social status.

However, Wang Hee has a first love she has never been able to forget: Wang Mu, a military official tasked with defending Wonju Fortress. A descendant of one of the founding contributors to the Goryeo Dynasty and a collateral member of the royal family, Wang Mu has spent years moving between frontier regions while facing opposition from the military regime.

Wang Hee and Wang Mu were once in love but ultimately could not be together. Even after many years, unresolved feelings and memories remain between them. How the two will confront their past when they reunite is another key point to watch in the drama.

The stills also tease an encounter between Baek Gyeol and Wang Mu. After receiving the emperor’s order to retrieve the Avalokitesvara Bead, Baek Gyeol embarks on a life-threatening escort mission alongside the warriors of the Yabyeolcho special forces. Along the way, he comes face-to-face with Wang Mu, who is guarding Wonju Fortress.

Tensions rise as the two men, both in love with Wang Hee, become connected through their mission to escort the Avalokitesvara Bead. Viewers are eager to see whether their respective convictions and feelings for the same woman will clash and how their relationships will change amid the war.

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki:

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And watch Claudia Kim in “Chimera”:

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