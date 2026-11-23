MBC’s upcoming drama “On Your Ground” has unveiled new stills!

“On Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung), whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer-turned-agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

The newly released stills feature key members of Law Firm Joy, a major law firm where Seo Hee Seung previously worked, and Donghaeng, the sports agency where she embarks on a new challenge.

Law Firm Joy is led by Jo Gu Yeon (Cho Han Cheul) and Park Do Ha (Kwon Seung Woo). Cho Han Cheul plays Jo Gu Yeon, a shrewd managing partner who has elevated the law firm founded by his father to the top of the industry. A longtime baseball fan, he is an ambitious and calculating figure who seeks to expand the firm’s business into sports agency by putting Seo Hee Seung, who has exceptional abilities, at the forefront. His character is expected to add tension to the story.

Kwon Seung Woo plays Park Do Ha, a lawyer who was Seo Hee Seung’s senior at university and her classmate in law school. He serves as a supportive ally who views his hardworking junior without prejudice, sharing a different dynamic with Jo Gu Yeon and Seo Hee Seung.

The following stills capture members of the sports agency Donghaeng. Hong Woo Jin plays Choi Moo Sung, a former national team infielder turned agent team leader. With his extensive field experience and sociable personality, he serves as a trusted partner to Dong Chi Young (Kim Shin Rock).

Lee Je Yeon plays Park Joo Hyun, an agent who previously worked in the securities industry. Park Joo Hyun is a realist who places great importance on players’ profitability and marketability. He also has an ambitious side and dreams of eventually establishing his own agency.

Oh Kyung Joo brings lively energy to the story as Yoon Sung Hoon, an employee whose passion for baseball is second to none but whose boastful yet innocent nature leads to playful banter with Park Joo Hyun.

Oh Yu Jin plays Chae Dong Won, a science and engineering graduate who disliked baseball because of her baseball-obsessed father but was recruited by Dong Chi Young. As the head of the agency’s data analysis team, she is set to showcase her sharp analytical skills.

The production team commented, “The contrast between Law Firm Joy, whose members pursue different goals, and the sports agency Donghaeng, whose members come together as one team, will be an interesting point to watch. We hope viewers will look forward to the acting ensemble that the six actors will create, each bringing their own unique colors to their roles.”

“On Your Ground” is scheduled to premiere in December.

In the meantime, watch Cho Han Cheul in “Reborn Rich“:

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