The upcoming drama “The Substitute” has unveiled a breathtaking moment of confrontation between Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, and Park Yoon Ho!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three high school students whose conflicting goals and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam. At the center of the story is a top-ranking student who attends a prestigious private high school on a special scholarship and is forced to take the exam on behalf of a blackmailer who knows his secret.

The newly released stills of Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Kang Geon Tae’s (Cha Kang Yoon) tense standoff heighten anticipation for tonight’s premiere. Their sharp gazes, staring each other down without an inch of retreat, create tension.

Nam Jae Yeop, a “silver-spoon model student” who has hidden a fierce sense of inferiority and suppressed emotions behind a perfect exterior, and Kang Geon Tae, a “top-ranked” special scholarship student from a low-income background who is desperate for a “normal life,” begin a dangerous deal, putting their lives on the line as collateral.

The unfamiliar face of Joo Hee Dong (Park Yoon Ho), who secretly watches the changes in the two friends, adds tension to the story.

The production team remarked, “The butterfly effect triggered by a single choice brings about a massive storm. Please watch to see how the worst choices, born from deprivation and desperation, will turn the lives of these three friends upside down.” They added, “The conflict between three youths in different situations and their precarious relationship changes are the key points of episodes 1 and 2.”

“The Substitute” premieres on November 23 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama below:

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