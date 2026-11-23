tvN’s “Love in Disguise” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Yoon Yi Jun will propose an unofficial partnership with the Violent Crimes Unit to track down a mysterious culprit. The two groups will join forces to conduct a covert investigation.

Their unlikely partnership comes in the wake of a series of mysterious incidents. First, Yoon Yi Jun’s former secretary Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min) died unexpectedly. Soon after, Yoon Yi Jun himself faced a life-threatening situation at his own home. The case took an even more baffling turn when Chief Secretary Na Man Seok (Jo Seung Yeon), who had been identified as a prime suspect, was found dead after leaving behind a suicide note confessing to embezzlement.

Yoon Yi Jun reaches out to Park Bong Yi (Kim In Kwon), the leader of the Violent Crimes Unit, for help. Taking advantage of the unit’s difficult circumstances after its members were suspended by their superiors as punishment for an undercover operation, Yoon Yi Jun proposes an unofficial collaboration. However, he makes one condition: Kang Jae Hee must be kept out of the operation to ensure she doesn’t get caught up in any danger.

Yoon Yi Jun even offers the living room of his own mansion as a secret base for the Violent Crimes Unit, which currently lacks a proper place to operate. With his full support, the team’s covert investigation to uncover the mysterious mastermind behind the incidents is finally set to get underway.

The next episode of “Love in Disguise” will air on November 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)