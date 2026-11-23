The upcoming BL drama “Wintertime” has released a video of a script reading session featuring lead actors Lee Dong Geon and Lim Young Min.

Based on the web novel of the same name, “Wintertime” is a BL drama about the love-hate relationship between Gu Seung Hyuk (Lee Dong Geon) and Kwon Yi Hyun (Lim Young Min), who reunite after nine years and become entangled once again amid past wounds and conflicting emotions.

The newly released video captures the two actors reading their lines, introducing their characters, explaining why they decided to join the drama, and sharing their thoughts after completing the script reading. Lee Dong Geon and Lim Young Min brought their respective characters to life by expressing their emotions and portraying the relationship between them.

The two actors created tension through scenes featuring sharp exchanges and complex emotions. Their performances hinted at how the relationship between the two men, who reunite after nine years, will unfold while also offering a glimpse of the resentment and lingering affection they still harbor for each other.

Lee Dong Geon, who plays Gu Seung Hyuk, described his character as “someone who may seem cold on the outside but is not just warm on the inside but also passionate.” He added that the character struggles to express his emotions and shows a vulnerable side when it comes to love. Explaining why he chose to star in the drama, Lee Dong Geon said, “I felt that his blunt personality and difficulty expressing his emotions were similar to me.”

Lim Young Min, who plays Kwon Yi Hyun, said, “I thought Yi Hyun was a character who needed subtle expression because he hides so many emotions inside.” He continued, “I chose this project because I felt that I could also grow through the process of expressing those emotions.”

Lee Dong Geon commented on his fellow cast members’ performances, saying, “The other actors did such a great job that I kept thinking I just needed to do well myself.” Lim Young Min shared, “Since it was my first script reading, I was very nervous and had a lot of worries. It made me realize that I would need to work even harder once filming begins.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“Wintertime” will premiere on November 27.

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