The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled new character stills of Ryu Kyung Soo!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

Ryu Kyung Soo plays Yoo Jae Hoon, a mysterious corporal admitted to the military hospital. He is a reserved individual who finds it difficult to connect with others and rarely reveals his true feelings. However, he becomes entangled with the recruits after unexpectedly finding himself sharing a hospital room with them following an accident.

The newly released stills show Yoo Jae Hoon calmly opening the door to his hospital room while dressed in patient pajamas. In another still, he sits on his hospital bed, writing in a notebook on the overbed table.

Explaining why he decided to join the project, Ryu Kyung Soo shared, “When I watched the ‘New Recruit’ series, I thought it had a very unique tone. I found its distinctive acting style and approach interesting, and I felt that getting to be part of this world and work with these cast members would be a really fun experience.”

He went on to describe Yoo Jae Hoon as “a very mysterious character who remains shrouded in secrecy throughout the film.” He added, “He doesn’t seem to fit in well with these people or with society, but there’s a reason for that,” raising curiosity about the story behind the character.

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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