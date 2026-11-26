What happens when a young woman from the Edo period suddenly finds herself in a modern-day classroom?

“Iroha’s Love Runs Across Eras” follows Iroha (Kamishiraishi Mone), the only daughter of a courier family living in mid-Edo Japan, who travels through time and finds herself in 2026 as elementary school teacher Nashiki Iroha, also played by Kamishiraishi Mone. As she adjusts to a world completely unfamiliar to her, she encounters the many challenges facing modern schools, from educational inequality and school refusal, to demanding parents and the overwhelming workloads placed on teachers. Blending time-travel fantasy with comedy and romance, the drama offers a fresh and entertaining look at the world of education.

Warning: spoilers ahead, brief mentions of suicide

Note: In this feature, the Edo-period Iroha is referred to as Iroha, while the modern-day character is referred to as Nashiki Iroha.

An honest depiction of the cruelties school teachers face

Despite being a fantasy rom-com, “Iroha’s Love Runs Across Eras” feels surprisingly grounded in its portrayal of everyday struggles of school teachers in Japan. The J-drama opens with a situation a lot of school teachers might find relatable: parents blaming teachers for their children’s ill-mannered behavior instead of taking accountability for their own lack of parenting.

The drama initially presents the unfortunate situations that the male lead, Ichinose Ikuru (Mukai Koji), finds himself in as examples of his bad luck. But each incident paints an honest picture of the unfair treatment teachers can face in their daily lives. In one instance, a fight breaks out among the students in Ichinose Ikuru’s class. As he attempts to break it up, he accidentally hits another student standing nearby. The children, misunderstanding the situation, begin claiming that he deliberately hit the student and touched her inappropriately. During the subsequent meeting with the parents, Ichinose Ikuru is not even given an opportunity to explain what happened. Eventually, he has no choice but to transfer to another school. However, even at his new school, he finds himself facing a similar situation. This makes it clear that the mistreatment of teachers is not an isolated incident connected to his previous workplace, but rather a problem that can occur across schools.

Nashiki Iroha is another example of the harsh realities of the teaching profession. According to Ichinose Ikuru, Nashiki Iroha used to work from morning until midnight and still had work to bring home. It is hardly surprising that she became so exhausted and depressed that she eventually attempted to end her own life.

No matter how passionate someone is about their profession, as Nashiki Iroha clearly is about teaching, no one can be expected to endure such immense pressure indefinitely.

The real “love” of Iroha that runs across eras

At first glance, the title of “Iroha’s Love Runs Across Eras” might lead viewers to assume that the word “love” refers to a romantic relationship. Perhaps Iroha had a lover in her own time period who died centuries ago, and she has now travelled through time to reunite with him. It is the stereotypical, yet beloved trope of a love so powerful that even the passage of time cannot defeat it. However, Iroha has not travelled to the present to save a lost lover. The actual story behind the title is even more heartwarming.

Iroha comes from Japan’s Edo period, when class boundaries and social hierarchies were far more rigid. Born a woman into a lower-class family, her future was practically decided for her. However, while social hierarchies could determine one’s profession, they could not dictate one’s passions. And that is how Iroha fell in love with mathematics.

In the flashbacks depicting her life during the Edo period, Iroha is shown secretly attending mathematics classes reserved for people of higher social standing. She also gets the opportunity to discuss mathematics with Seki Takakazu (Ohmori Motoki), one of the most renowned mathematicians of the Edo period. However, because of her social status, she cannot formally study mathematics, let alone become a mathematics teacher. And that is the love powerful enough to carry Iroha across eras.

In the present day, after transmigrating into the body of Nashiki Iroha, an elementary school mathematics teacher, the Iroha from the Edo period finally gets the opportunity to pursue her passion to its fullest. Her love for mathematics is not merely something mentioned in the plot synopsis. Viewers can witness it in practically every scene she shares with her students.

One of the most compelling aspects of Iroha’s teaching methods is that, having come from the Edo period, she has little understanding of how modern-day education works. This unfamiliarity allows her to approach teaching from an entirely different perspective rather than simply following the rigid rules established by education authorities. In one of the earlier episodes, her experimental teaching methods even inspire a student from another class to request a transfer into hers.

But where will the story go from here? Will Iroha’s unconventional teaching methods make the other professionally trained teachers question their own approaches, or will the drama demonstrate that anyone with genuine passion for teaching can connect with children if not for the rigid rules imposed by modern society?

Whatever direction the story takes, one thing is certain: Iroha’s genuine passion for mathematics is what makes her such a unique and endearing character. Having spent much of her previous life longing for the opportunity to study and teach mathematics, she now approaches every classroom experience with an enthusiasm that is both refreshing and infectious.

The complicated love heptagon

Forget about love triangles! “Iroha’s Love Runs Across Eras” is all about a love heptagon. First, there is Iroha, who comes from the Edo period and was in love with her mathematics teacher, Seki Takakazu. The feelings were mutual, but their differences in social status prevented them from being together.

Then there is Ichinose Ikuru, who initially appears to have feelings for Nashiki Iroha. However, as he spends more time with Iroha, he begins questioning which version of Iroha he actually fell for. But that is not all! Ichinose Ikuru also has a childhood friend with whom he shares a long history, and she seems to have feelings for him as well.

Meanwhile, the sports teacher is also infatuated with Iroha. Adding to the confusion is Sano Renji, a man who looks exactly like Seki Takakazu.

With so many complicated romantic connections, it is difficult to predict who will eventually end up with whom. Nevertheless, that is precisely what makes the romantic subplot so entertaining. Viewers are left theorizing about everyone’s feelings and wondering how these relationships will unfold!

Fish-out-of-water humor that makes Iroha endearing

One of the best parts of any transmigration story is the fish-out-of-water humor, and “Iroha’s Love Runs Across Eras” is no exception. Almost every scene featuring Iroha brings something amusing to the screen. Whether she is sitting on the floor to introduce herself to her coworkers or expressing fascination with something as ordinary as a mirror or a fluffy towel, her reactions never fail to bring a smile.

Rather than turning these moments into exaggerated comedic sequences, however, the drama uses them to highlight Iroha’s endearing personality. And it works remarkably well in making viewers fall in love with her. There is a certain childlike wonder in her eyes that makes her incredibly easy to root for.

The endless possibilities of where the story could go

One of the most exciting aspects of the show is the sheer number of directions its story could take. For starters, viewers are still left wondering where Nashiki Iroha actually is while the Edo-period Iroha occupies her body. Will the two eventually reunite with their respective lives? And will Iroha get the opportunity to return to the Edo period and finally become the mathematics teacher she always dreamed of being? Perhaps, with everything she has learned in the present, she might even find a way to challenge the rigid social hierarchies of her time and change the course of history.

But what if the story has an entirely different plan? Could there be an unexpected twist that allows Iroha and Ichinose Ikuru to find a way to be together despite belonging to different eras? After all, this is a fantasy drama, so the possibilities are endless!

Whether it is about discovering Nashiki Iroha’s whereabouts, changing the course of history, or finding a way for Iroha and Ichinose Ikuru to end up together, there are plenty of unanswered questions that make viewers curious about what comes next. And that is perhaps one of the biggest reasons to keep watching “Iroha’s Love Runs Across Eras.”

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “Love in Disguise,” “The Substitute,” and “My Mister“

Looking forward to: “The Whimsical Return” and “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”