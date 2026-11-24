SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Park Min Young portrays Kang Yi Ji, a meticulous deputy manager in the legal department with 10 years of experience. Yook Sung Jae stars as Han Sun Woo, a cheerful intern whose warm-hearted nature is matched by his bold instincts.

In the newly released stills, Kang Yi Ji and Han Sun Woo go head-to-head over a bowl of level 4 spicy buljjamppong (spicy seafood noodle soup) in an unexpected battle of pride. Having clashed since their very first encounter, the two continue their playful war of nerves even when it comes to food.

Kang Yi Ji confidently puts her spice tolerance to the test, sporting a relaxed smile as she firmly pins back her bangs to keep them out of the way while enjoying her jjamppong feast.

Meanwhile, Han Sun Woo looks visibly flustered, his eyes wide with surprise. His reaction is further underscored by the fact that he has even prepared milk to help combat the heat.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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