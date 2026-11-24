Suzy and Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming drama “Portraits of Delusion” is gearing up for its 2027 premiere!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Portraits of Delusion” is a vampire mystery thriller set in 1935 Gyeongseong. The story follows Yun Iho (Kim Seon Ho), a painter commissioned to create a portrait of Song Jeong Hwa (Suzy), a mysterious woman who hasn’t been seen in public for over half a century and is surrounded by endless rumors. As Yun Iho uncovers her mysterious secrets, a suspenseful tale begins to unfold.

The newly released poster depicts Suzy’s transformation into a vampire. With pale white skin and piercing blue eyes, the sharp canine tooth peeking out between her blood-stained lips reveal Song Jeong Hwa’s identity as a vampire. The red plum blossoms tattooed on her back are symbolic of her character, further heightening anticipation for how the drama will portray the original webtoon. The text, “Never be deceived,” further adds intrigue about the veiled figure.

In the motion poster released alongside the poster, a flower petal lands on Song Jeong Hwa’s shoulder, causing an entire branch to bloom with blossoms on her back. Appearing to gaze into someone’s eyes, Song Jeong Hwa exudes elegance and danger with her haunting beauty.

“Portraits of Delusion” will premiere on January 6, 2027. Stay tuned for updates!

While you wait, watch Suzy in “While You Were Sleeping”:

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