The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled new character stills of TWICE’s Jeongyeon!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

Jeongyeon plays Yu Jeong Yeon, a military nurse officer responsible for caring for patients at the hospital. Her character is known for her composed and calm demeanor.

The newly released stills showcase her commanding presence as she surveys the hospital ward with a medical chart in hand, as well as a tense moment in which she stares intently at something in a dimly lit space.

Describing her character, Jeongyeon said, “She is someone who does not simply encounter strange rumors but takes steps to resolve the issues surrounding them.”

Making her screen acting debut, Jeongyeon revealed, “The role of a military nurse officer was somewhat unfamiliar to me, so I watched a lot of documentaries related to the profession.” She reportedly paid close attention to the daily routines of actual military nurse officers, studying everything from how they wear their uniforms and walk to seemingly minor details, such as carrying a notebook and pen. She incorporated these observations into her portrayal of the character.

Director Min Jin Ki praised her performance, saying, “She did an excellent job portraying a military nurse officer with a strong presence, and the positive energy she brought to her interactions with the other actors really brought the character to life. As a director, I am 150 percent satisfied with Jeongyeon’s performance.”

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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