“Family Matters 2” has unveiled new stills featuring its villains!

“Family Matters” tells the story of a mother with the special ability to freely edit people’s memories. Using her powers, she teams up with her family to wreak havoc on bad guys. In Season 2, Young Soo’s (Bae Doona) family move to a new city, facing the truth of the past while chasing down evil and setting out for revenge.

Standing in opposition to Young Soo’s family is the Gwangin Foundation family, a powerful group of influential figures who hold considerable sway over Gwangin City. At the head of the family is Min Guk (Park Ho San), alongside Sun Hee (Jeon Hye Jin), president of the Gwangin Mothers’ Association, and Je Yeol (Kang Ki Young), chairman of the Gwangin Foundation. Despite their refined appearances, the family members exude an unsettling aura through their peculiar behavior, posing a formidable threat to Young Soo’s family.

In the newly released stills, the Gwangin family members are gathered around a dining table in a luxurious mansion, creating a chilling atmosphere.

In another still, Min Guk commands an intimidating presence as he walks through the mansion’s grand hallway.

Other stills show him wielding a sword and Je Yeol holding a gun, creating an unsettling contrast with the mansion’s elegant surroundings.

Reuniting with Bae Doona for the first time in six years since “Stranger 2,” Jeon Hye Jin portrays Sun Hee, revealing her character’s sharp and sensitive nature in scenes of her exchanging hushed whispers.

Meanwhile, Kang Ki Young brings Je Yeol’s unpredictable personality to life through his suspicious actions, including a scene in which he appears to be reaching for something inside his clothing.

“Family Matters 2” is slated to premiere on December 18 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Season 1 of “Family Matters” on Viki:

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