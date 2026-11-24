Kim Myung Soo and Pyo Ye Jin will star in a new drama together!

On November 24, the production team of Wavve’s original drama “Joint Surety Romance” (literal translation) announced that Kim Myung Soo and Pyo Ye Jin have been cast as the leads for the drama.

“Joint Surety Romance” tells the story of a man and a woman who become joint guarantors for each other to secure a loan for newlyweds.

Kim Myung Soo takes on the role of Lee Jung Sik, a romanticist carpenter who is passionate about wood. Although Lee Jung Sik is recognized for his exceptional eye for timber, he is a character who downplays his talent, feeling that he is never quite good enough. Rather than seeking external validation or success, he steadfastly walks his own path toward his goal of becoming a wood designer.

Pyo Ye Jin plays Na Da Woon, a home shopping MD. Na Da Woon pursues rational consumption and is quick to calculate profit and loss. With her natural business acumen, she possesses a daring spirit—often called a “born merchant”—and harbors ambitions of launching her own business.

The production team stated, “Kim Myung Soo and Pyo Ye Jin are the perfect actors to charmingly portray Lee Jung Sik and Na Da Woon, who each possess distinct personalities. As a reliable ‘joint guarantor’ for the romance these two actors will create, we will do our best to make this an enjoyable series, so please show lots of interest.”

“Joint Surety Romance” is slated to premiere in January 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Pyo Ye Jin in “Taxi Driver 3”:

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Or check out Kim Myung Soo in “Numbers”:

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