MBC’s upcoming drama “On Your Ground” has unveiled the backstory of Gong Myoung and Han Hyo Joo’s characters!

“On Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung), whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer-turned-agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

The connection between Kang Hae Hwan and Seo Hee Seung dates back 11 years, when they were in high school. Seo Hee Seung, then the school’s top student, and Kang Hae Hwan, a baseball player with extraordinary talent, crossed paths by chance while pursuing their respective dreams. What began with a simple note blossomed into a deep first love, leaving them with cherished memories before they eventually went their separate ways.

In the newly released stills, young Seo Hee Seung (Jeon So Young) and Kang Hae Hwan (Yoo Ji Hoon) capture the innocent excitement of young love, with Seo Hee Seung dressed in her school uniform and Kang Hae Hwan sporting his baseball jersey.

In contrast, 11 years later, Seo Hee Seung has returned as an agent after previously working as a star attorney at a major law firm, while Kang Hae Hwan has reemerged as a gifted pitcher struggling through a severe slump. Their once-innocent gazes have grown more profound, and their interactions convey a poignant sense of longing, reflecting the growing closeness between them.

The production team said, “On set, Jeon So Young and Yoo Ji Hoon bore such a striking resemblance to Han Hyo Joo and Gong Myoung that it almost felt as though the latter two had returned after 11 years. Not only do their physical appearances align, but their gazes and the atmosphere between them also transition seamlessly, making the reunion story these four actors will bring to life all the more anticipated.”

“On Your Ground” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Han Hyo Joo in “Happiness” below:

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And check out Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love”:

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