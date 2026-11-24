Yoon Kyung Ho and Kim Hye Yoon’s upcoming film “Teen Cop” has unveiled its first posters and a teaser!

“Teen Cop” is a comedy-action drama about an undeniably youthful-looking detective and a high school student who has looked mature since birth, as the two become entangled in an unexpected incident.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Gyu Jin, a 19-year-old who looks more mature than his age but has a gentle, innocent heart. Kim Hye Yoon portrays Hui Yeon, a police academy top graduate who hides her real age of 30 and goes undercover as a high school student.

The newly released posters highlight the contrasting appearances of the two leads. Gyu Jin scratches his head with an innocent expression, hinting at his naivety and unfamiliarity with the ways of the world.

Meanwhile, Hui Yeon, dressed in a school uniform, commands attention with her sharp gaze despite her youthful appearance. The tagline, “Suspicious transfer students have arrived,” offers a glimpse into the school lives of the two characters, each with a different story to tell.

The accompanying teaser opens with Gyu Jin and Hui Yeon exhibiting unusual behavior as they transfer to Taeyang High School on the same day. The contrast between Gyu Jin, whose appearance is more mature than that of his peers, and Hui Yeon, who goes undercover while concealing her real age, sets the stage for a series of comedic situations.

Their playful exchanges with those around them are followed by exhilarating action sequences. Meanwhile, Gyu Jin begins developing an interest in investigations, while Hui Yeon gradually adjusts to school life. Hui Yeon’s line, “Let’s work together on this case,” hints at the partnership that awaits the unlikely duo.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Teen Cop” is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2027.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in her currently airing drama “Good Partner 2”:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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