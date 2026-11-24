tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident gives him a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach of the high school baseball team ranked last in the nation.

The newly released poster captures the joys and sorrows of the Dukchun High School baseball team. At the center of the poster is Jung Min Yong, wearing a serious and composed expression as he gazes toward the baseball field. The poster also captures scenes of the Dukchun High School baseball team in action, baseball team manager Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo), and parents cheering on the players. From moments of celebrating together and encouraging one another to getting back on their feet after facing setbacks, the poster vividly portrays the many ups and downs of the team members’ lives, all centered around baseball. It also hints at the memorable journey that awaits the Dukchun High School baseball team.

The poster conveys the warmth of human connection and portrays young people growing together beyond the wins and losses. The caption, “There is no right answer in baseball or in life,” encapsulates the stories of Jung Min Yong, the Dukchun High School baseball team, and those around them as they each navigate the baseball field and life in their own way, leaving viewers curious about how their stories will unfold.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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