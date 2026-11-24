Channel A’s “kiDnap GAME” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

In “kiDnap GAME,” Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi), who is fighting to save everyone, joins forces with Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) and plays a decisive role in narrowing down the clues to the case. With his cool judgment and sharp deductive skills, he emerges as a key figure in turning the tide of the game.

Previously, while in Taipei, Han Ki Joo recalled his connection with Christina Lin (Alice Ko) and uncovered a link to “Tokyo five years ago.” He also turned the tables during his confrontation with a mysterious young man (Sho Kasamatsu) at a Tokyo broadcasting station after noticing that the number of red rose petals corresponded to the weight of each person’s sins.

In the upcoming episode, Han Ki Joo travels to Singapore in search of clues related to Janice Lau (Carrie Wong). Joining forces with Janice, who finds herself backed into a corner as the deadline approaches, he plunges into a dangerous, high-stakes situation. He then puts his deductive skills to work to crack an elusive code and turn the tables.

The production team stated, “The upcoming eighth episode will showcase Han Ki Joo’s meticulous deductions and sharp intellect as the action shifts to Singapore,” adding, “Please look forward to Lee Joon Gi’s sharp insight and outstanding performance, which shine through in every moment of crisis.”

Episode 8 of “kiDnap GAME” will air on November 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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