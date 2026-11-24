Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, and Lee Ho Chul will launch a desperate search for Moon Hee in tonight’s episode of “Crash 2”!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the truth behind a malicious scam known as the “rear-end collision part-time job,” which targets single mothers, was revealed. While investigating a murder disguised as a hit-and-run accident, the T.C.I. team discovered that a massive criminal organization was behind the case and launched an undercover operation. However, Oh Hyun Kyung (Moon Hee) went missing during the investigation, and viewers were left shocked when her necklace was found on an unidentified body.

In the newly released stills, Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) is captured with a noticeably different demeanor, seemingly having set aside even his usual cool-headedness. Although he rarely shows his emotions even in dangerous situations, Cha Yeon Ho now throws himself fearlessly into action to save his colleague as her fate hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) looks visibly anxious and distressed as she worries about Oh Hyun Kyung. Jung Chae Man (Heo Sung Tae) and Woo Dong Ki (Lee Ho Chul) also join the furious search, keeping a close eye on CCTV footage. With a colleague’s life hanging in the balance, attention is focused on whether the team will be able to find the missing Oh Hyun Kyung and expose the criminal organization behind the case.

The production team commented, “In Episode 4, the T.C.I. team will embark on an urgent search for the missing Oh Hyun Kyung. Please stay tuned until the end to see whether they can take down the entire criminal organization, led by the mysterious mastermind known as ‘the Preacher.’”

Episode 4 of “Crash 2” airs on November 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Crash 2” on Viki below:

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