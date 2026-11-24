Broadcaster Kim Sae Rom has made a surprise announcement regarding her remarriage.

On November 24, Kim Sae Rom posted a photo on her personal Instagram account with the caption, “I gained a legal partner on November 11, 2026. I will love him for a long time while keeping our hearts and bodies healthy.”

The photo shows Kim Sae Rom and her partner in a green field. Her boyfriend is down on one knee, proposing with a ring, while Kim Sae Rom, holding a bouquet of flowers in one hand, is captured with a bright smile.

Kim Sae Rom married chef Lee Chan Oh in 2015 but divorced in 2017.

Congratulations to Kim Sae Rom on her new marriage!