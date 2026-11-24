Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have parted ways.

On November 24, a media outlet reported that Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun have recently ended their romantic relationship.

Following the report, Lee Do Hyun’s agency confirmed, “It is true that the two recently broke up. They have decided to remain good colleagues who support each other.”

Lim Ji Yeon’s agency Artist Company also stated that the two have parted ways. They added, “As this is the actress’s private life, we ask for your kind understanding that it is difficult to confirm specific details such as the reason or timing of the breakup. We ask for your continued interest and warm encouragement for actress Lim Ji Yeon’s future activities.”

The two became acquainted through the 2022 Netflix series “The Glory” and officially acknowledged their relationship in April 2023.

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