“What a Boss Wants” has released new stills!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Kwon Do Hyuk appearing during Lee Eun Chae and Moon Tae Kyung’s (Lee Jung Shin) lunch date. Kwon Do Hyuk had overheard their phone conversation and followed them. When Lee Eun Chae hands over a gift as a token of gratitude and Moon Tae Kyung responds with a bright smile, Kwon Do Hyuk shows clear signs of discomfort.

Kwon Do Hyuk then takes Lee Eun Chae to a resort in Gangwon province to spend some time alone together. After shopping and eating, the two sit side-by-side on camping chairs at night, drinking beer and gazing at the night sky. As Lee Eun Chae watches the sleeping Kwon Do Hyuk, she finds herself reaching out toward him, creating a subtle vibe between them.

Moon Tae Kyung also continues to make proactive moves toward Lee Eun Chae. After obtaining her contact information, he suggests that she perform at the Seheon Hospital charity event, and on the day of the event, he watches her on stage with a satisfied smile. When he hands her a bouquet he prepared himself after the performance, Lee Eun Chae is unable to hide her joy.

As Lee Eun Chae continues her bet with Kwon Do Hyuk while also facing Moon Tae Kyung’s expressions of interest, the relationship between the three is expected to become even more complicated. Attention is focused on where Lee Eun Chae’s heart will ultimately lean, caught between a jealous Kwon Do Hyuk and a straightforward Moon Tae Kyung.

The next episode of “What a Boss Wants” airs on November 25 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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