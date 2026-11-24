BTOB’s Yook Sungjae has sustained an injury just one day before the premiere of his new drama “Nine to Six.”

On November 24, Yook Sungjae took to his Instagram Stories to share the news with fans.

He wrote, “Finally, ‘Nine to Six’ premieres tomorrow! I’m afraid I have some disappointing news for everyone who has been looking forward to the premiere and the press conference. While resting at home, I fell due to orthostatic hypotension and injured my chin, which required stitches.”

He added, “As a result, I’ll unfortunately have to wear a mask at tomorrow’s press conference. I sincerely apologize to the reporters who will be attending and the fans who have been waiting, and I ask for your understanding.”

He concluded, “I hope you’ll show lots of interest and love for ‘Nine to Six,’ which premieres tomorrow!”

The press conference for “Nine to Six” will be held on November 25 at SBS in Mokdong. Director Lee Hyung Min and cast members Park Min Young, Yook Sungjae, and Go Soo are scheduled to attend.

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

“Nine to Six” premieres on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

We wish Yook Sungjae a speedy recovery!

Watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

WATCH NOW