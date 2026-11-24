The film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unveiled behind-the-scenes stills featuring its cast on set!

Based on a 2012 novel, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

The newly released stills capture the actors focused on their performances as well as the warm, cheerful atmosphere on set. Suzy, who plays Sa Gang, radiates her character’s bright and lovable charm with a radiant smile. Meanwhile, Lee Jin Uk, who portrays Ji Hoon, appears deeply immersed in his role, maintaining a serious expression as he works on set.

Director Lim Sun Ae shared she paid particular attention to capturing the characters’ inner thoughts and subtle emotional changes. The breakfast meeting venue, one of the film’s main settings, was carefully designed with the characters’ fragile emotional states in mind. “Considering the sensitive emotional state of people dealing with heartbreak, we created the atmosphere of a breakfast table bathed in soft natural light rather than artificial lighting, while the flickering candlelight added warmth and intimacy,” she explained. She also revealed that the corridors were designed with gentle curves to create a cohesive space that embraces the characters in a comforting way.

Music for the film was also carefully tailored to reflect the characters’ emotions and the flow of their stories. “If you listen closely, you’ll find another layer of enjoyment in how the music flows in tandem with the film’s structure,” the director shared.

The director also expressed her confidence in the lead actors’ performances. Regarding Suzy, she remarked, “You’ll get to see Suzy’s ‘true face,’ which has grown deeper.” She also praised Lee Jin Uk, saying, “He did an excellent job portraying Ji Hoon, a character with a complex inner world, through his wide acting range.”

“Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” will hit theaters on December 30.

In the meantime, watch Suzy’s drama “While You Were Sleeping” below:

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And watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

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